What To Talk About When We Talk About Suicide
Slate’s parenting podcast discusses the difficulty and benefits of talking about death and suicide with kids.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak are joined by Slate staff writer, Aymann Ismail. Today they lend advice to a parent who is struggling with the death of a close friend. When it comes to overdoses and suicides is it better to go over the topic with your kids or deal with it more delicately?
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson, Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola, and Kevin Bendis.