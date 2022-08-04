Stepmom In the Middle
Slate’s parenting podcast debates what to do when a child wants to only live with one parent.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah and Elizabeth are joined by Courtney Martin, author of the book Learning in Public. If you want to hear more about Courtney’s book check out this MADAF episode. Today they’re helping a step-mom who has found herself in the middle of a complicated housing change. Her stepson wants to live with his mom full time, which is a change that has deeply hurt his dad. Now our letter writer finds herself exactly where she doesn’t want to be—in the middle.
Then on Slate Plus, they are going to be talking about kids fighting and finding resolutions, inspired by a wonderful piece Courtney wrote for her newsletter.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.