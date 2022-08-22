Please Just Pee
Slate’s parenting podcast commiserates over frustrating potty training setbacks.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth jump back into the potty-training trenches to help a parent who is at her wit’s end. Her kid is potty trained—or so she thought—but will not stop peeing in his pants before taking himself to the toilet. They share some tips for making the toilet actually appealing to her son.
They also respond to a listener who wrote in following the How to Address Death episode and check in about their plans for the fast-approaching (or already underway) school year.
Recommendations:
Zak recommends the show, A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime.
Elizabeth recommends the books Yo MIllard Fillmore! and Yo Sacramento!
Jamiliah recommends Loot on Apple TV.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.