On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth jump back into the potty-training trenches to help a parent who is at her wit’s end. Her kid is potty trained—or so she thought—but will not stop peeing in his pants before taking himself to the toilet. They share some tips for making the toilet actually appealing to her son.

They also respond to a listener who wrote in following the How to Address Death episode and check in about their plans for the fast-approaching (or already underway) school year.

Recommendations:

Zak recommends the show, A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime.

Elizabeth recommends the books Yo MIllard Fillmore! and Yo Sacramento!

Jamiliah recommends Loot on Apple TV.

