Parenting Halfway Around the World
Slate’s parenting podcast on handling a parent being away for extended periods due to work.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah and Elizabeth are joined by Courtney Martin, author of the book Learning in Public. Today they are helping a parent who has been offered a great job opportunity that can take the family to the next level financially. The position would require them to live overseas. The catch? The family can’t go with him. Is there a way to still be present in your child’s life if you are working away from home?
Recommendations:
Courtney recommends the Rebel Girls app.
Elizabeth recommends Professor Noggin card game.
Jamilah recommends The Bear.
Listener Recommendations:
Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love
From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea by Kai Cheng Thom
The Longest Shortest Time
The Principles of Pleasure
Come as You Are by Emily Nagoski
Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.