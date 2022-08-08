Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Parenting Halfway Around the World

Slate’s parenting podcast on handling a parent being away for extended periods due to work.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this episode: Jamilah and Elizabeth are joined by Courtney Martin, author of the book Learning in Public. Today they are helping a parent who has been offered a great job opportunity that can take the family to the next level financially. The position would require them to live overseas. The catch? The family can’t go with him. Is there a way to still be present in your child’s life if you are working away from home?

Recommendations:
Courtney recommends the Rebel Girls app.
Elizabeth recommends Professor Noggin card game. 
Jamilah recommends The Bear. 

Listener Recommendations:
Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love
From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea by Kai Cheng Thom
The Longest Shortest Time
The Principles of Pleasure
Come as You Are by Emily Nagoski

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts