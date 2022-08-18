Don’t Want to Be the Awkward Aunt
Slate’s parenting podcast on the importance of child-free adults in kids’ lives.
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth dish about a baking disaster, being the non-fun mom while setting up camp, and why cool big kids make summer camp so magical. They then answer a question from an aunt who would love to be more of a presence in her nieces and nephews’ lives and support their kids at games and concerts. The catch? They don’t know how to get invited.
Then on Slate Plus, they’re discussing their favorite baby gear—a conversation inspired by Kevin Roose’s column in the New York Times called I Was Skeptical of Baby Gear. Then I Became a Dad.
email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions
