I’m a Prince, Not a Princess
Slate’s parenting podcast on gender identity and stereotypes.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Autumn Brown. Autumn is a mother, organizer, theologian, artist, facilitator, and co-host of the podcast, How to Survive the End of the World. They advise a listener wanting to help her kid better understand gender, stereotypes, and their own identity.
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Ace of Hates, a card game created by Dan Kois.
Autumn recommends Already Free: Buddhism Meets Psychotherapy on the Path of Liberation by Bruce Tift
Zak recommends Joni Mitchell’s set at Newport Folk Festival
Additional Reading:
A Kids Book About Gender by Dale Mueller
Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love
21 Children’s Books About Gender Identity And Gender Expression That Should Be On Every Kid’s Bookshelf by Pablo Valdivia
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.