I'm a Prince, Not a Princess

Slate’s parenting podcast on gender identity and stereotypes.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Autumn Brown. Autumn is a mother, organizer, theologian, artist, facilitator, and co-host of the podcast, How to Survive the End of the World. They advise a listener wanting to help her kid better understand gender, stereotypes, and their own identity.

Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Ace of Hates, a card game created by Dan Kois.
Autumn recommends Already Free: Buddhism Meets Psychotherapy on the Path of Liberation by Bruce Tift
Zak recommends Joni Mitchell’s set at Newport Folk Festival

Additional Reading:
A Kids Book About Gender by Dale Mueller
Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love
21 Children’s Books About Gender Identity And Gender Expression That Should Be On Every Kid’s Bookshelf by Pablo Valdivia

