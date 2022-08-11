Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Slate’s parenting podcast debates whether you can force two cousins to be friends.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Aymann, advise a grandparent who really wants her granddaughter and her granddaughter’s cousin to get along. Our letter writer’s first attempts haven’t gone too well and she’s even resorted to bribing—to no avail. Should she keep pushing and, if so, how? Or is it time to step back?

Then on Slate Plus, they discuss A Toddler Father’s Playbook for Answering Tough Questions by David Ostow.

Other mentions: My Favorite Controlled Substance is Daycare by Sarah Suksiri.

