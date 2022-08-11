Hung Up Over Hanging Out
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Aymann, advise a grandparent who really wants her granddaughter and her granddaughter’s cousin to get along. Our letter writer’s first attempts haven’t gone too well and she’s even resorted to bribing—to no avail. Should she keep pushing and, if so, how? Or is it time to step back?
Then on Slate Plus, they discuss A Toddler Father’s Playbook for Answering Tough Questions by David Ostow.
Other mentions: My Favorite Controlled Substance is Daycare by Sarah Suksiri.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson, Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola, and Zak Rosen.