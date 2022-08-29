Bluey Knows Best
Slate’s parenting podcast on why parents just can’t get enough of this popular kids show.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth are joined by Phillip Maciak, TV editor at the Los Angeles Review of Books and teacher at Washington University in St. Louis. Phillip explains why Bluey, a kids show centered around a family of dogs in Australia, is the best depiction of parenthood on TV.
Recommendations:
Phillip recommends reading newspaper comics with kids.
Elizabeth recommends the games Stack the States and Globle.
Jamilah recommends Cheers Hydrate.
Zak recommends Joe Reilly’s music.
Check out Phillip’s original piece for Slate: Why TV’s Best Kids Show Is Also Its Best Show About Parents
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.