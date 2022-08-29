Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Bluey Knows Best

Slate’s parenting podcast on why parents just can’t get enough of this popular kids show.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth are joined by Phillip Maciak, TV editor at the Los Angeles Review of Books and teacher at Washington University in St. Louis. Phillip explains why Bluey, a kids show centered around a family of dogs in Australia, is the best depiction of parenthood on TV.

Recommendations:
Phillip recommends reading newspaper comics with kids.
Elizabeth recommends the games Stack the States and Globle.
Jamilah recommends Cheers Hydrate.
Zak recommends Joe Reilly’s music.

Check out Phillip’s original piece for Slate: Why TV’s Best Kids Show Is Also Its Best Show About Parents

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts