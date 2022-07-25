Summer Science Fun
Slate’s parenting podcast hops into the science lab to do some kid-friendly experiments.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak are joined by Stephanie Ryan, author, education consultant, and creator of Let’s Learn about Science. Stephanie shows them some kid-friendly science experiments that are fun for the entire family. Elizabeth’s husband, Jeff, also joins to answer a listener question addressed to him! The listener is wondering if they should keep their small four-door car or trade up to a minivan.
Zak recommends joining an adult league, club, or class.
Stephanie recommends Osmo.
Elizabeth recommends Endlessly Ever After by Laurel Snyder.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.