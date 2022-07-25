Mom and Dad Are Fighting

On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak are joined by Stephanie Ryan, author, education consultant, and creator of Let’s Learn about Science. Stephanie shows them some kid-friendly science experiments that are fun for the entire family. Elizabeth’s husband, Jeff, also joins to answer a listener question addressed to him! The listener is wondering if they should keep their small four-door car or trade up to a minivan.

Zak recommends joining an adult league, club, or class.
Stephanie recommends Osmo.
Elizabeth recommends Endlessly Ever After by Laurel Snyder.

