Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Lost Libido

Slate’s parenting podcast on rekindling your sex life post-baby.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth answer a question from a listener who lost his libido after his partner gave birth. He feels guilty and doesn’t know what to do. Should she talk to her about it and, if so, how?

Recommendations:
Zak recommends My Name is Yoon
Elizabeth recommends the Webb telescope activities and photos from NASA + Comet K2 Virtual Telescope.
Jamiliah recommends Patriarchy Blues 

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts