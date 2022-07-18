Lost Libido
Slate’s parenting podcast on rekindling your sex life post-baby.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth answer a question from a listener who lost his libido after his partner gave birth. He feels guilty and doesn’t know what to do. Should she talk to her about it and, if so, how?
Recommendations:
Zak recommends My Name is Yoon
Elizabeth recommends the Webb telescope activities and photos from NASA + Comet K2 Virtual Telescope.
Jamiliah recommends Patriarchy Blues
Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.