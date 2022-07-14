Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Second Child Guilt

Slate’s parenting podcast on smoothly bringing a second child into the family.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share their triumphs and fails, including how Talking Heads came to the rescue—at least temporarily. Then they tackle a question from a listener who is feeling guilt about bringing a second child into their family. They obviously love the child but they feel bad that their eldest child is struggling with the change. On Slate Plus, they discussNacho parenting’ is how some blended families keep the peace by Genevieve Brown.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

