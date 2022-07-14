Second Child Guilt
Slate’s parenting podcast on smoothly bringing a second child into the family.
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share their triumphs and fails, including how Talking Heads came to the rescue—at least temporarily. Then they tackle a question from a listener who is feeling guilt about bringing a second child into their family. They obviously love the child but they feel bad that their eldest child is struggling with the change. On Slate Plus, they discuss ’Nacho parenting’ is how some blended families keep the peace by Genevieve Brown.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions
