Run Towards the Danger

Filmmaker, author, and actor, Sarah Polley on how she’s intentionally evolving her parenting.

On this episode: Zak talks to filmmaker, author, and actor Sarah Polley about her book Run Towards the Danger. They talk about how losing a parent early influences how she parents now. How to handle guilt and why finding your parenting community is so valuable. They also discuss her boundaryless childhood and why she won’t let her kids be child actors. Finally, Sarah talks about navigating parenting while healing from a years-long injury.

Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Lemon Perfect Lemon Water
Elizabeth recommends Pinna Podcasts
Zak recommends Sarah Polley’s films, specifically Stories We Tell

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

