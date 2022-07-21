Mom and Dad Are Fighting

On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak are joined by Stephanie Ryan, author, education consultant, and creator of Let’s Learn about Science. They help a mom whose kid is pretty introverted and has some anxiety when in new, busy places. The letter writer doesn’t want her daughter to think there’s anything wrong with being a homebody. But she does need to be able to leave the house sometimes. What can be done to help the daughter feel secure and comfortable?

On Slate Plus, they discuss How to Raise Kids Who Are Good at Getting Angry by Catherine Pearson.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

