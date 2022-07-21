No People, Please!
Slate’s parenting podcast debate how to make an introverted kid comfortable with crowds.
On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak are joined by Stephanie Ryan, author, education consultant, and creator of Let’s Learn about Science. They help a mom whose kid is pretty introverted and has some anxiety when in new, busy places. The letter writer doesn’t want her daughter to think there’s anything wrong with being a homebody. But she does need to be able to leave the house sometimes. What can be done to help the daughter feel secure and comfortable?
On Slate Plus, they discuss How to Raise Kids Who Are Good at Getting Angry by Catherine Pearson.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.