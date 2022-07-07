Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Family Time Failures

Slate’s parenting podcast on getting some space, ripple effects of abortion bans, and summertime crafts.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share ‘Triumphs and Fails’ and answer a question from a listener whose husband and three year old compete for her attention and she’s incredibly frustrated.

Then, a number of you sent in additional questions about the ripple effects of abortion bans and how to talk to children about abortion, so we’re continuing the conversation. Jamilah brings your questions to Dr. Alison Block, a family physician, abortion provider, executive producer of the podcast The Nocturnists, and mother of three.

On Plus, Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share their favorite easy summer arts and crafts to keep kids entertained.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson, Jasmine Ellis, and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts