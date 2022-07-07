Family Time Failures
Slate’s parenting podcast on getting some space, ripple effects of abortion bans, and summertime crafts.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share ‘Triumphs and Fails’ and answer a question from a listener whose husband and three year old compete for her attention and she’s incredibly frustrated.
Then, a number of you sent in additional questions about the ripple effects of abortion bans and how to talk to children about abortion, so we’re continuing the conversation. Jamilah brings your questions to Dr. Alison Block, a family physician, abortion provider, executive producer of the podcast The Nocturnists, and mother of three.
On Plus, Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share their favorite easy summer arts and crafts to keep kids entertained.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson, Jasmine Ellis, and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.