On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Autumn Brown. Autumn is a mother, organizer, theologian, artist, facilitator, and co-host of the podcast, How to Survive the End of the World.

They weigh in on a custody conundrum. Our letter writer is furious that her ex-wife is slacking on bathing their children when they’re in her care. It’s come to a head because they’ve been showing up to summer camp grimy from the previous day’s activities and in the same dirty clothes. Our letter writer wants to know if she should change her custody agreement over the lack of hygiene.

On Slate Plus, they brainstorm ideas for breaking the heat without breaking the bank.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.