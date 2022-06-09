The “Perfect Sleep Environment” Edition
Part two of ‘Sleep Week’ where we’re tackling all of your sleep questions.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Jamilah have some relatable parenting triumphs and fails. Then Elizabeth is joined by Dr. Rebecca Spencer, principal investigator at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Somneurolab. Dr. Spencer shares some wonderful insight for creating a good sleep environment, navigating napping, and what your kids should (or shouldn’t) be doing right before bed.
On Slate Plus, they discuss how even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can’t avoid the “f*ck you fours.”
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis. Production help from Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.