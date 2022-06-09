Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The “Perfect Sleep Environment” Edition

Part two of ‘Sleep Week’ where we’re tackling all of your sleep questions.

On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Jamilah have some relatable parenting triumphs and fails. Then Elizabeth is joined by Dr. Rebecca Spencer, principal investigator at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Somneurolab. Dr. Spencer shares some wonderful insight for creating a good sleep environment, navigating napping, and what your kids should (or shouldn’t) be doing right before bed.

On Slate Plus, they discuss how even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can’t avoid the “f*ck you fours.”

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis. Production help from Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

