The “Please Sleep Through the Night” Edition
Part one of ‘Sleep Week’ where we’re tackling all of your sleep questions.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Cheyna Roth, Slate senior producer and occasional host of The Waves. They speak with Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans about all things sleep for parents and kids. She worked in the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital for over 10 years and she’s the co-founder of Baby Sleep Science. Dr. Flynn-Evans is here to answer some questions that will hopefully help you and your kids sleep better.
Recommendations
Jamilah: NYT article
Cheyna: Keeping with the sleep theme, The Happiest Baby on the Block
Zak: White Noise app for adults to drown out their kids crying during the night + The Nap Ministry
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.