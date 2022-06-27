Supporting My Nonbinary Teen
Slate’s parenting podcast on creating a safe space to talk about identity with your teens.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth is joined by Slate’s Rebecca Onion to process the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade. Then, Elizabeth is joined by Dr. Joseph Currin. He is a licensed psychologist and assistant professor who specializes in identity development and sex education. They tackle questions listeners had specifically geared towards teens. This is part one of the teen questions. Be sure to tune into Thursday’s episode for part two.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.