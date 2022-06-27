Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Supporting My Nonbinary Teen

Slate’s parenting podcast on creating a safe space to talk about identity with your teens.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this episode: Elizabeth is joined by Slate’s Rebecca Onion to process the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade. Then, Elizabeth is joined by Dr. Joseph Currin. He is a licensed psychologist and assistant professor who specializes in identity development and sex education. They tackle questions listeners had specifically geared towards teens. This is part one of the teen questions. Be sure to tune into Thursday’s episode for part two.

Roe Coverage Recommendations:
Roe Is Overturned. What Happens Now? by Slate Staff
Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade
This Is a Blood Issue by Susan Matthews
Just Doing The Job They Were Put On The Court To Do by Dahlia Lithwick
What The F*** Do We Do Now? by Cheyna Roth and Christina Cauterucci
My Mother’s Abortion Saved My Life by Jenn Lyons
The Evolution of Pro-Choice Messaging by Mary Harris

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Host