Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Beyond Birds and Bees

Part two of ‘teen talk’ with Dr. Joseph Currin.

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share some parenting triumphs and fails. Then Elizabeth and Dr. Joseph Currin continue to answer teen questions. (Part one of ‘teen talk’ aired on Monday.) Today the questions are all about sex education and navigating potentially uncomfortable conversations.

On Slate Plus, they take turns telling each other their best dad jokes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

