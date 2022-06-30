Beyond Birds and Bees
Part two of ‘teen talk’ with Dr. Joseph Currin.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share some parenting triumphs and fails. Then Elizabeth and Dr. Joseph Currin continue to answer teen questions. (Part one of ‘teen talk’ aired on Monday.) Today the questions are all about sex education and navigating potentially uncomfortable conversations.
On Slate Plus, they take turns telling each other their best dad jokes.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.