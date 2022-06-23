Carpooling With the Enemy
Slate’s parenting podcast debates how to handle backseat bullying.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth tackle a question from a listener who is caught in a carpool conundrum. Splitting the 30 minute drive to school has been a significant help. However, the kid they carpool with is downright rude to our listener’s daughter. What should she do? On Slate Plus, the best way to entertain your kids during road trips.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola, Rosemary Belson, and Jasmine Ellis.