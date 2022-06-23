Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Carpooling With the Enemy

Slate’s parenting podcast debates how to handle backseat bullying.

View Transcript
Episode Notes

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth tackle a question from a listener who is caught in a carpool conundrum. Splitting the 30 minute drive to school has been a significant help. However, the kid they carpool with is downright rude to our listener’s daughter. What should she do? On Slate Plus, the best way to entertain your kids during road trips.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola, Rosemary Belson, and Jasmine Ellis.

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

