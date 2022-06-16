The “I Want My Boobs Back” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates how to tell a kid to keep their hands to themselves.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak, Elizabeth, and Jamilah reminisce on some of their parents’ triumphs and fails. Then they tackle a question from a listener who just wants her daughter to stop grabbing her breasts. The daughter is looking for comfort but the constant touching is making the listener uncomfortable. On Slate Plus, Zak and Jamilah talk with Elizabeth’s dad about all things fatherhood and grandfatherhood.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis. Production help from Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.