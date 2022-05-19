The “Pooping Problem” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates what to do when toilet training backfires.
On this episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak talk about the baby formula shortage. Then they are joined by Dr. Christine Stephenson, pediatric physical therapist and author of The Constipation Game Plan, to help a four year old who refuses to use the restroom when he’s not at home.
On Slate Plus, Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak talk about the highly annoying time gap between school pickup and work ending.
Recommendations:
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.