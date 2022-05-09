Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The “Protecting Trans Kids” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on the wave of anti-trans legislation, the role of misinformation, and how to protect trans kids.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak talk about the wave of anti-trans legislation, the role of misinformation in this movement, and how to protect trans kids. They are joined by Jules Gill-Peterson. She is a trans historian and author of Histories of the Transgender Child, and co-host of Slate’s very own Outward podcast.

Recommendations
Jamilah recommends: NYT Spelling Bee
Elizabeth recommends: PILOT FriXion Clicker Erasable, Refillable & Retractable Gel Ink Pens
Zak recommends: This tweet

Resources
Histories of the Transgender Child by Jules Gill-Peterson
Slate’s Outward podcast

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.

