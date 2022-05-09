The “Protecting Trans Kids” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on the wave of anti-trans legislation, the role of misinformation, and how to protect trans kids.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak talk about the wave of anti-trans legislation, the role of misinformation in this movement, and how to protect trans kids. They are joined by Jules Gill-Peterson. She is a trans historian and author of Histories of the Transgender Child, and co-host of Slate’s very own Outward podcast.
Recommendations
Jamilah recommends: NYT Spelling Bee
Elizabeth recommends: PILOT FriXion Clicker Erasable, Refillable & Retractable Gel Ink Pens
Zak recommends: This tweet
Resources
Histories of the Transgender Child by Jules Gill-Peterson
Slate’s Outward podcast
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.