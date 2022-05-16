On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak are joined by Amber O’Neal Johnston. She’s the author of A Place to Belong: Celebrating Diversity and Kinship in the Home and Beyond and has a blog called Heritage Mom. They talk about how families can celebrate their own identities while learning about and appreciating other people’s races and cultural differences. What does it mean to teach kids about “hard history,” but also celebrate cultural heritage? And, why do so many parents find it difficult to talk about culture and race?

Recommendations

Elizabeth recommends: Read Aloud Those Kids from Fawn Creek by Erin Entrada Kelly

Zak recommends: Make your own pesto

Amber recommends: Get a good knife

Resources

A Place to Belong: Celebrating Diversity and Kinship in the Home and Beyond by Amber O’Neal Johnston

Amber’s blog: Heritage Mom

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.