The “Place to Belong” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on celebrating your own identities and appreciating the cultural differences of others.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak are joined by Amber O’Neal Johnston. She’s the author of A Place to Belong: Celebrating Diversity and Kinship in the Home and Beyond and has a blog called Heritage Mom. They talk about how families can celebrate their own identities while learning about and appreciating other people’s races and cultural differences. What does it mean to teach kids about “hard history,” but also celebrate cultural heritage? And, why do so many parents find it difficult to talk about culture and race?
Recommendations
Elizabeth recommends: Read Aloud Those Kids from Fawn Creek by Erin Entrada Kelly
Zak recommends: Make your own pesto
Amber recommends: Get a good knife
Resources
A Place to Belong: Celebrating Diversity and Kinship in the Home and Beyond by Amber O’Neal Johnston
Amber’s blog: Heritage Mom
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.