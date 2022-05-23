The “Stop Telling Me to Workout” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates what to do when your spouse is pushing you to workout while pregnant.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak answer a question from a listener who is in her second trimester and throughout her pregnancy she’s been sick and tired. This is her first pregnancy, and she and her husband agreed that they should try to stay in shape during it in order to help them be active parents. But despite her tiredness, her husband has been relentlessly pushing her to workout. She swears that he has good intentions. But is there a way to get him to back off?
Recommendations
Jamilah recommends Hacks on HBO.
Elizabeth recommends the Every Kid Outdoors program.
Zak recommends checking out Stephen Root’s acting.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.