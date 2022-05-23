On this episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak answer a question from a listener who is in her second trimester and throughout her pregnancy she’s been sick and tired. This is her first pregnancy, and she and her husband agreed that they should try to stay in shape during it in order to help them be active parents. But despite her tiredness, her husband has been relentlessly pushing her to workout. She swears that he has good intentions. But is there a way to get him to back off?

Recommendations

Jamilah recommends Hacks on HBO.

Elizabeth recommends the Every Kid Outdoors program.

Zak recommends checking out Stephen Root’s acting.

