Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth help a listener who feels like she’s constantly walking through a maze of toys and the piles of stuff just keep growing. Both her and her partner work a ton, which leaves little time to actually clean the house. But she’s the only one pitching in… Her partner and her two kids are “incapable of cleaning up after themselves.” She’s at her wits end and seriously contemplating pitching everything.
On Slate Plus, Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth discuss the Netflix show, Old Enough!
Other recommendations:
Sister Song
Emily Ley’s Simplified Ruthless Declutter Challenge
