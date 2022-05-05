Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The “Just Trash It All’ Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on managing the mess and getting kids to pick up after themselves.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth help a listener who feels like she’s constantly walking through a maze of toys and the piles of stuff just keep growing. Both her and her partner work a ton, which leaves little time to actually clean the house. But she’s the only one pitching in… Her partner and her two kids are “incapable of cleaning up after themselves.” She’s at her wits end and seriously contemplating pitching everything.

On Slate Plus, Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth discuss the Netflix show, Old Enough!

Other recommendations:
Sister Song 
Emily Ley’s Simplified Ruthless Declutter Challenge

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow