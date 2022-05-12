The “How Rude!’ Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debate how to handle a preteen who takes his bad moods out on others.
On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak are joined by Amber O’Neal Johnston, author of A Place to Belong and she blogs at heritagemom.com. Together they tackle a question from a nanny who is fed up with preteen attitude. The boy she looks after takes his bad moods out on everyone around him, including her. She’s wondering if she can help him change his behavior or if she should find another place to work.
On Slate Plus, Elizabeth, Zak, and Amber start strategizing their summer plans.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
