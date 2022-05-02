The “This Bedtime Is Bananas” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates handling toddler bedtime drama.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak and Elizabeth debate what to do about a bedtime battle. Our listener’s toddler is generally a great sleeper, but now her bedtime routine isn’t working anymore. If a kid is going to sleep early, does it mean they’ll be early to rise? How early is too early to put your toddler to bed?
Recommendations
Elizabeth: Metaphor Dice
Zak: Takeya Cold Brew Maker
Bonus Recommendations: Summer Brain Quest Books
Run Towards the Danger: Confrontations with a Body of Memory by Sarah Polley
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.