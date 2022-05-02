Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The “This Bedtime Is Bananas” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast debates handling toddler bedtime drama.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Zak and Elizabeth debate what to do about a bedtime battle. Our listener’s toddler is generally a great sleeper, but now her bedtime routine isn’t working anymore. If a kid is going to sleep early, does it mean they’ll be early to rise? How early is too early to put your toddler to bed?

Recommendations
Elizabeth: Metaphor Dice 
Zak: Takeya Cold Brew Maker
Bonus Recommendations: Summer Brain Quest Books
Run Towards the Danger: Confrontations with a Body of Memory by Sarah Polley

