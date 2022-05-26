On this episode: Zak and Elizabeth are joined by Scott Hershovitz, author of the book Nasty, Brutish and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids and the director of the Law and Ethics Program and professor of law and philosophy at the University of Michigan.

They answer a question from a father who doesn’t know how to answer his curious daughter’s constant questions about everything from the meaning of life to if ants feel pain. How can he foster her curiosity while also helping her maintain a sense of mental peace?

