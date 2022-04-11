Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The “ADHD Accommodations” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on systems of support, resources, and tapping into the strengths of ADHD.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak tackle a question from a listener whose child was recently diagnosed with ADHD. The letter writer’s husband, who also has ADHD, lacked support in school and it had a lasting impact on his education. They want to avoid history repeating itself for their daughter. How can they ensure she is properly supported and that she feels empowered by all the strengths that come along with ADHD.

The hosts also set intentions for the week and give recommendations that will make everyone happy. Who knew that a little water and soap could bring so much joy?

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends Cheez-It Puff’d.

Elizabeth recommends the car wash.

Zak recommends C’mon C’mon.

Resources:
What Your ADHD Child Wishes You Knew by Dr. Sharon Saline.
ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell M.D. and John J. Ratey M.D.
Completely Matt: An ADHD Story by Justine Green.
My Whirling, Twirling Motor by Merriam Sarcia Saunders.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

Hosts

