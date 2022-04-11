The “ADHD Accommodations” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on systems of support, resources, and tapping into the strengths of ADHD.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak tackle a question from a listener whose child was recently diagnosed with ADHD. The letter writer’s husband, who also has ADHD, lacked support in school and it had a lasting impact on his education. They want to avoid history repeating itself for their daughter. How can they ensure she is properly supported and that she feels empowered by all the strengths that come along with ADHD.
The hosts also set intentions for the week and give recommendations that will make everyone happy. Who knew that a little water and soap could bring so much joy?
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Cheez-It Puff’d.
Elizabeth recommends the car wash.
Zak recommends C’mon C’mon.
Resources:
What Your ADHD Child Wishes You Knew by Dr. Sharon Saline.
ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell M.D. and John J. Ratey M.D.
Completely Matt: An ADHD Story by Justine Green.
My Whirling, Twirling Motor by Merriam Sarcia Saunders.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.