On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak tackle a question from a listener who is stretched thin between work and her kids. She’d love to be a full-time parent but she’s worried she’ll not be as interesting if she does transition. What should she do? They also have some fun listener updates, including one who had a very unexpected and very funny confrontation about porn.

The hosts give recommendations that will help your kids have a memorable summer. But they’re not the only ones who deserve some fun. Grab your headphones because the podcast that Zak recommends will take you on an adventure.

Recommendations

Elizabeth recommends the Best Summer Ever Camp Journal

Zak recommends the article, Finding Raffi by Sheila Heti, and the podcast, Finding Raffi by Chris Garcia.

Resources

My First Book of Feminism (for Boys) by Julie Merberg

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.