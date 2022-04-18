The “Wondering About Work” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates returning to work when you’re already spread too thin.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak tackle a question from a listener who is stretched thin between work and her kids. She’d love to be a full-time parent but she’s worried she’ll not be as interesting if she does transition. What should she do? They also have some fun listener updates, including one who had a very unexpected and very funny confrontation about porn.
The hosts give recommendations that will help your kids have a memorable summer. But they’re not the only ones who deserve some fun. Grab your headphones because the podcast that Zak recommends will take you on an adventure.
Recommendations
Elizabeth recommends the Best Summer Ever Camp Journal
Zak recommends the article, Finding Raffi by Sheila Heti, and the podcast, Finding Raffi by Chris Garcia.
Resources
My First Book of Feminism (for Boys) by Julie Merberg
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.