The “I Swear It’s a Problem’ Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates the best way to silence a foul mouth.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth and Zak tackle a tricky question about a kid who has recently harnessed the power of swear words. He is weaponizing his words with an intent to hurt those around him and our listener has no idea what to do. Elizabeth and Zak offer up some practical advice for dealing with the in-the-moment anger, curbing the foul language, and ultimately making amends.
On Slate Plus, Elizabeth and Zak discuss hobbies that help them relax and rejuvenate.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.