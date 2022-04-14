On this episode: If you’ve noticed high school seniors stressing a little more lately, it may be because college decision deadlines are just around the corner. Zak and Elizabeth are joined by Slate’s Heidi Strom Moon to discuss how to support teens in their decision without overstepping. They answer a question from a dad who is currently trying to walk that line as his son is caught between his dream school and the school he can actually afford.

Resources:

Debt Nation: The faces and lives behind America’s student loan crisis by Rachelle Hampton.

The Price You Pay for College by Ron Lieber.

Paying for College by The Princeton Review and Kalman Chany.

On Slate Plus, Zak and Elizabeth dive into their Passover and Easter plans and discuss how to make religious-based holidays fun for kids.

