The ‘Cherishing Your Childless Friends’ Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on how to be a good friend when life gets hectic.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Jamilah answer a question from a listener who is feeling left behind by her friends who are parents. She says she’s really tried to be supportive and isn’t receiving support in return, especially when she’s celebrating accomplishments like earning a PhD and publishing her first album. All of this has left her feeling that she’s worth less if she doesn’t have a kid. Is there a way to rekindle the relationships?
Recommendations:
Zak recommends watching The Lost Daughter.
Jamilah recommends picking up The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER by Thomas Fisher.
Elizabeth recommends planting a window box with Back to the Roots or Kiwico.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.