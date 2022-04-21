On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak take on a really difficult question from a mother who realized she has a favorite child. She loves her baby but doesn’t actually like her that much and she’s worried that her feelings toward her child are calcifying. What can she do to bond with her baby?

On Slate Plus, how to deal with picky eaters. Is it okay to eat the same meal day after day? What can you do to make new scary foods more palatable? What are your favorite ‘Trojan horse’ meals that allow you to sneak in nutrients without your kid knowing?

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Jasmine Ellis.