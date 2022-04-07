The “Mind Your P’s and V’s” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on body positivity and consent.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth tackle body boundaries. Our listener has two little kids who are pretty comfortable doing things like sharing a bath or getting changed in the same vicinity. But something happened the other morning that has her worried. How can she teach consent and autonomy without creating any body shame?
On Slate Plus, they debate if parenting actually makes them happy. The article they discussed is called What Becoming a Parent Really Does to Your Happiness by Paul Bloom.
Resources:
HealthyChildren.org
Sex Positive Families
SexEdTalk’s Vaginas and Periods 101
