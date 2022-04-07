Mom and Dad Are Fighting

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth tackle body boundaries. Our listener has two little kids who are pretty comfortable doing things like sharing a bath or getting changed in the same vicinity. But something happened the other morning that has her worried. How can she teach consent and autonomy without creating any body shame?

On Slate Plus, they debate if parenting actually makes them happy. The article they discussed is called What Becoming a Parent Really Does to Your Happiness by Paul Bloom.

Resources:
HealthyChildren.org
Sex Positive Families
SexEdTalk’s Vaginas and Periods 101

