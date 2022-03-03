The “Vanilla Sex” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates how to respond to a teen asking about kinks.
On this week’s episode: Dan is back from book leave and has an announcement. Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a wild question about a teen asking if her mom has “vanilla sex.” How should the parent respond to an intensely personal question like that? Then Elizabeth and Jamilah pepper Dan with questions about his time on the show, including his biggest regret. On Slate Plus, if you could swap bodies w/ your kid for a day—Freaky Friday style—would you?
Recommendations:
Elizabeth recommends When Stars are Scattered by Omar Mohamed and Victoria Jamieson.
Dan recommends Turning Red.
Jamilah recommends season two of Love Is Blind.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.