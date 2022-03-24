Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The “Child Care Crisis” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on why U.S. parents are lacking systemic support.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode: Jamilah and Zak are joined by Julie Kohler, a writer, gender justice advocate, and host of the podcast, White Picket Fence. First they tackle a question from a listener who is trying to figure out how to connect with her partner’s kid. Then they talk with Julie about the child care crisis, which she focused on for the latest season of her show. She explains why the U.S. is still so far behind in terms of implementing care economy policies and what supports should be in place to make parenting more manageable. On Slate Plus, they discuss the viral “husbands in training” TikTok.

Recommendations:
Julie recommends Turning Red.
Zak recommends Chili Onion Crunch.
Jamilah recommends SpoiledChild’s S24 Rapid Recovery Hair Mask 

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.

