The “Estranged Grandparent” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on guilt, preschool drop-off, and parenting philosophies.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a tricky question from a parent who doesn’t have a relationship with her father for a good reason. But now that his health is failing, she’s wondering if she should introduce him to her daughter. Then, they tackle how to make school drop-off smoother. On Slate Plus, they discuss Jessica Grose’s piece, I’ll Say It Again: There’s More Than One Way to Raise Kids Who Thrive, and dish on what philosophies they use in their own parenting.
Recommendations:
Elizabeth recommends Making a Great Exhibition by Doro Globus
Jamilah recommends filling out your manufacturer’s warranty.
Zak recommends Life on Earth by Hurray for the Riff Raff.
Bonus recommendation: Pregnant Pause.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.