On this week’s episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a tricky question from a parent who doesn’t have a relationship with her father for a good reason. But now that his health is failing, she’s wondering if she should introduce him to her daughter. Then, they tackle how to make school drop-off smoother. On Slate Plus, they discuss Jessica Grose’s piece, I’ll Say It Again: There’s More Than One Way to Raise Kids Who Thrive, and dish on what philosophies they use in their own parenting.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends Making a Great Exhibition by Doro Globus

Jamilah recommends filling out your manufacturer’s warranty.

Zak recommends Life on Earth by Hurray for the Riff Raff.

Bonus recommendation: Pregnant Pause.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.