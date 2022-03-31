The ‘Great Chore Divide’ Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates if you should compensate kids for chores.
On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak tackle a classic dilemma. Should you pay your kids to help around the house? What chores are age appropriate and how can you tailor your expectations to different children? They also do a round of Triumphs and Fails and announce that Mom and Dad are Fighting is moving to a twice a week schedule. Episodes will come out on Mondays and Thursdays. On Slate Plus, they discuss whether or not you should pull elementary school students out of state-wide testing.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
