The “Russian Roots Conundrum” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on the intersection of geopolitics and school-yard bullying.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a complicated question about a listener with family ties to Russia who is seeking advice on how to explain to her young children the invasion of Ukraine and how to help them handle the schoolyard teasing. Then, how to keep your toddler entertained in the stroller on the way to school. This family is looking to up their game on the 25-minute walk to school.
For Slate Plus members: What’s one silly, or serious thing that we should implement to make parents’ lives better. The hosts weigh in with their ideas.
Recommendations:
Elizabeth recommends Melon’s House Party
Jamilah recommends The new Saved By the Bell
Zak recommends Better Things
Listener-recommended Resources:
How To Hug a Porcupine
Podcast produced by Zak Rosen.