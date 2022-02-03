On this week’s episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Aymann aren’t shying away from the difficult conversations. First, they answer a listener question about how to handle death with a toddler. Should you take a toddler to their grandparent’s funeral? Should you explain death? Should you let them see you cry? Then, Zak is talking with comedian Chris Gethard about his new essay Dad on Pills. They get candid about parenting, mental health, and a rather upsetting joke. On Slate Plus, Elizabeth is panicking about school valentines. Are you too? Luckily, Zak and Aymann give us a reality check.

Recommendations:

Zak recommends finding bridge songs to sneakily swap out kid music.

Aymann recommends Halal Hot Dogs by Susannah Aziz and A Moon for Moe and Mo by Jane Breskin Zalben.

Elizabeth recommends Don’t Forget to Write.

