Turning Into a Math Monster
Slate’s parenting podcast on homework feuds and parenting burnout.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Jamilah tackle a question from a parent worried that tense homework sessions are fracturing her relationship with her daughter. When should you keep pushing your kid so they succeed and when should you back off? Then, they’re advising a parent who is simply burned out. It’s something a lot of parents are feeling and they’ve got some tips to make life a little more manageable. On Slate Plus, they’re juggling stressful sports schedules.
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Abbott Elementary.
Zak recommends making your own everything seasoning.
Elizabeth recommends a visual timer.
Extra Credit!:
Boom Goes the Dynamite
Prodigy Education Game
Math Rush
Waldock Way’s best math games
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.