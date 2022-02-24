Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Jamilah tackle a question from a parent worried that tense homework sessions are fracturing her relationship with her daughter. When should you keep pushing your kid so they succeed and when should you back off? Then, they’re advising a parent who is simply burned out. It’s something a lot of parents are feeling and they’ve got some tips to make life a little more manageable. On Slate Plus, they’re juggling stressful sports schedules.

Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Abbott Elementary.
Zak recommends making your own everything seasoning.
Elizabeth recommends a visual timer.

Extra Credit!: 
Boom Goes the Dynamite
Prodigy Education Game 
Math Rush
Waldock Way’s best math games

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Dan Kois, and Elizabeth Newcamp share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

