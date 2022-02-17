The “I Love You, Even When You’re Mad” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on teaching emotional literacy.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a complicated question about navigating unwanted attention—especially if the attention may be chalked up to a child’s appearance. Then they are joined by Deborah Farmer Kris, parent educator, education journalist, children’s book author, and founder of Parenthood365. They talk about how to help kids identify and manage their emotions—and what parents can learn themselves in the process. Check out Deborah’s new book I Love You All the Time. On Slate Plus, they discuss Just How Helpful Is Childhood Therapy? by Melinda Wenner Moyer.
Recommendations:
Elizabeth recommends Night Zookeeper.
Jamilah recommends Hey Girl! empowerment journal.
Zak recommends Teen Lives, Interrupted by COVID.
Listener-recommended Resources:
Judi’s House resources
When Dinosaurs Die: A Guide to Understanding Death
When Someone Very Special Dies
Help Me Say Goodbye
Love is Forever
Lifetimes
The Invisible String
Finding the Words
If you want to listen to the original question, here’s the episode: The “Taking a Toddler to a Funeral” Edition.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.