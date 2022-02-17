Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The “I Love You, Even When You’re Mad” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on teaching emotional literacy.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a complicated question about navigating unwanted attention—especially if the attention may be chalked up to a child’s appearance. Then they are joined by Deborah Farmer Kris, parent educator, education journalist, children’s book author, and founder of Parenthood365. They talk about how to help kids identify and manage their emotions—and what parents can learn themselves in the process. Check out Deborah’s new book I Love You All the Time. On Slate Plus, they discuss Just How Helpful Is Childhood Therapy? by Melinda Wenner Moyer.

Elizabeth recommends Night Zookeeper.
Jamilah recommends Hey Girl! empowerment journal.
Zak recommends Teen Lives, Interrupted by COVID

Judi’s House resources
When Dinosaurs Die: A Guide to Understanding Death
When Someone Very Special Dies
Help Me Say Goodbye
Love is Forever
Lifetimes
The Invisible String 
Finding the Words
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.

