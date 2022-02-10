The “Cotillion Conundrum” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on accidental neck tattoos and problematic manners classes.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth dive into the complicated world of cotillions. A listener is wondering if she should enroll her biracial daughter if all of her friends are participating. Kristen Richardson, author of The Season: A Social History of the Debutante, joins to give some wonderful context and advice. They then tackle a question about sending a toddler to summer camp. On Slate Plus, they’re daydreaming about family vacations.
Recommendations:
Zak recommends one piece SORRY!
Elizabeth recommends the L.L.Bean Sonic Snow Tube.
Jamilah recommends Tinder Swindler.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.