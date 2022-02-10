Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The “Cotillion Conundrum” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on accidental neck tattoos and problematic manners classes.

On this week’s episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth dive into the complicated world of cotillions. A listener is wondering if she should enroll her biracial daughter if all of her friends are participating. Kristen Richardson, author of The Season: A Social History of the Debutante, joins to give some wonderful context and advice. They then tackle a question about sending a toddler to summer camp. On Slate Plus, they’re daydreaming about family vacations.

Recommendations:
Zak recommends one piece SORRY!
Elizabeth recommends the L.L.Bean Sonic Snow Tube.
Jamilah recommends Tinder Swindler

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.

