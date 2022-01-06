On this week’s episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth help a mom understand her new step-daughter’s personal boundaries and love language.

Then they have some wonderful tips for a mom of twins who has quite the conundrum. One of her daughters has needed a lot of medical care and procedures, including brain surgery. Now her other daughter, who is non-medically complex, is jealous of all the attention her sister is receiving and asking to go to the doctor daily. How can she make sure the needs of both of her daughters are met?

In Slate Plus, the hosts are spiraling about the future—and those summer camp applications that are starting to pop up certainly aren’t helping.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends Trader Joe’s Southern Greens Blend and Fermented Garlic.

Elizabeth recommends the podcasts How to Be an Earthling and Who, When, Wow!

Zak recommends taking yourself on a solo date!

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.