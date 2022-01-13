Mom and Dad Are Fighting

On this week’s episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak open up their cookbooks and share their favorite kid-friendly vegetarian recipes. They also debate how to help kids form sibling bonds that will last long after childhood. Then, we are joined by Rachelle Hampton and Madison Malone Kircher, hosts of ICYMI, Slate’s podcast about internet culture. They explain Elmo’s viral feud with a pet rock. If you want to hear even more, check out their episode. Elmo also joined our show if you want to take a listen.

Recommendations:
Elizabeth recommends writing and submitting poetry. There are additional resources on Poetry Teatime.
Zak recommends using musicals to transition your kids to more grown-up music.
Jamilah recommends checking out her Instagram or Twitter to read her big story that’s being published today!

