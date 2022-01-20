Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The “Family History Fiasco” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast debates if you can force your partner to care about something.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and guest co-host Jaime Green attempt to fix a communication disaster. Our listener received some long-awaited genetic testing results and she was crushed when her partner seemingly couldn’t care less. Can she make him care? Then Elizabeth talks with Larissa Maloney of Active Kids 2.0 about how parents and kids can stay active at home. On Slate Plus, Jaime’s extremely relatable article about how hard it is to be a parent of a kid under five inspired a cathartic round of screaming into the void.

Recommendations:
Zak recommends Le Petit Chef by Opinel.
Jaime recommends Mommastrong.
Elizabeth recommends A Year of Wonder: Classical Music For Everyday by Clemency Burton-Hill.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Dan Kois, and Elizabeth Newcamp share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Zak Rosen is the host of The Best Advice Show. He also produces and edits How to Survive the End of the World and Freedom Dreams. He lives in Detroit with his wife and two young kids (and very large dog, Rumi).

  • Jaime Green is the associate editor of Future Tense, a project of Slate, New America, and Arizona State that looks at the implications of new technologies. Her book, The Possibility of Life, about how we imagine alien life in science and in fiction, will be published in 2023.

  • Elizabeth Newcamp is a co-host of Mom and Dad Are Fighting. She's a traveling mother of three boys who chronicles her misadventures at Dutch, Dutch, Goose.

Follow