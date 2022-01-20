The “Family History Fiasco” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates if you can force your partner to care about something.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and guest co-host Jaime Green attempt to fix a communication disaster. Our listener received some long-awaited genetic testing results and she was crushed when her partner seemingly couldn’t care less. Can she make him care? Then Elizabeth talks with Larissa Maloney of Active Kids 2.0 about how parents and kids can stay active at home. On Slate Plus, Jaime’s extremely relatable article about how hard it is to be a parent of a kid under five inspired a cathartic round of screaming into the void.
Recommendations:
Zak recommends Le Petit Chef by Opinel.
Jaime recommends Mommastrong.
Elizabeth recommends A Year of Wonder: Classical Music For Everyday by Clemency Burton-Hill.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.