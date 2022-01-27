Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The “Playdate Vaccination Card” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast debates how to ask if a kid is vaccinated.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth debate if there’s proper etiquette when asking if a kid is vaccinated. Plus, they have some ideas for how to smoothly handle the interaction if the answer is no. Then, they take on the case of the annoying neighbor. Should you tell the kid to buzz off if he can’t play nice? On Slate Plus, secrets, secrets are no fun… but are they outright bad?

Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Budsies.
Elizabeth recommends the Buddha Board.
Zak recommends creating photo albums.

