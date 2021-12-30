The Best of 2021 Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast revisits some of this year’s best Slate Plus segments.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Our favorite Plus segments of 2021. We revisit one of the funniest—yet most horrifying—bathroom discoveries. We uncover the soundtracks to our parenting and brainstorm the School House Rock songs we need right now. We also gripe about Yes Day and hide from our kids.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.