Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The Best of 2021 Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast revisits some of this year’s best Slate Plus segments.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode: Our favorite Plus segments of 2021. We revisit one of the funniest—yet most horrifying—bathroom discoveries. We uncover the soundtracks to our parenting and brainstorm the School House Rock songs we need right now. We also gripe about Yes Day and hide from our kids.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Dan Kois, and Elizabeth Newcamp share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow